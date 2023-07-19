It’s Big Insult To Say You’ll Give 12M Families 8K A Month, How Did You Get That 12M Families – Majeed Dahiru

Majeed Dahiru, a newspaper columnist, has expressed his disapproval of the government’s plan to provide 8000 naira per month to 12 million families, deeming it an insulting gesture. During an interview with AIT’s Kakaaki program, he raised the rhetorical question of how the government arrived at the figure of 12 million families for this support.

In the same interview, Dahiru passionately argued against the removal of fuel subsidies, asserting that energy is the lifeblood of the economy, and its availability is crucial for sustainable growth. He criticized the decision to eliminate the subsidy and create unresolved problems in the process.

Regarding palliative measures, Dahiru was visibly reluctant to discuss the topic. He emphasized that no amount of palliative support could serve as a substitute for the benefits of fuel subsidies, dismissing the notion that it could effectively mitigate the challenges posed by their removal.

Dahiru pointed out the alarming reality that despite removing the fuel subsidy, the government was still burdened with servicing debts using over 99 percent of the revenue generated. This raised concerns about the financial sustainability of such a policy decision.

Majeed Dahiru strongly criticized the government’s move to remove fuel subsidies and questioned the basis for providing financial support to 12 million families. He emphasized the indispensability of energy in driving economic growth and questioned the wisdom of the subsidy’s elimination. He expressed skepticism about the efficacy of any palliative measures and highlighted the government’s alarming debt burden despite the subsidy removal.

