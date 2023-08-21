It’s Better Nigeria Shuts Its Borders Against Niger Than Go To War With Them – Lemmy Ughegbe

In the wake of a report by the Guardian indicating that residents of the seven northern states that are close to the Republic Niger have begun feeling the harsh economic effects of the various border closure slammed against the french-speaking country, veteran journalist, and public affairs commentator, Lemmy Ughegbe has insisted that such sanctions from the Nigerian government are much better than a full-scale armed conflict against its next door neighbour.

Speaking during an interview on Africa Independent Television’s Kaakaki program on Monday, August 21, Ughegbe pointed out that while residents in the northern states may feel the pinch that has resulted from the border closure, it is, however, better for Nigeria to mount pressure on the coupists in Niger by imposing economic sanctions, adding that a war between both countries will worsen the plight of the citizens.

He said; “If ECOWAS decides to go to war with Niger Republic, it will rub off on Nigeria badly. The 7 states that have been listed, are those that share border with Niger. This (border closure) is avoidable, but it is the proper thing to do when you want to mount pressure on the military junta in Niger to restore democracy in that country.

It is better Nigeria shuts the border on Niger than go to war with them. Niger is a sovereign nation, and what Nigeria can do is continually being diplomatic, it is to continually persuade the junta while also mounting economic pressure on them. There is no sense in actually declaring war against Niger.”

SOURCE: YouTube (Forward video to 1:15:49).

FranklySpeaking123 (

)