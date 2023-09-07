NEWS

“It’s Becoming Very Criminal”- Musician 2baba Says About Increasing Bank Charges

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 4 mins ago
0 310 1 minute read

In a recent social media post, music icon 2Baba, whose real name is Innocent Idibia, expressed his frustration over the increasing bank charges, calling the situation “very criminal.” The renowned artist shared his concerns about the impact of these fees on everyday Nigerians.

2Baba’s candid comments struck a chord with many of his fans and followers, who resonated with his sentiments. They took to the comments section to voice their own frustrations, sharing their personal experiences with excessive bank charges.

The post sparked a conversation about the need for more transparent and fair banking practices, with many Nigerians hoping for a reduction in these charges to allete the financial strain on ordinary citizens.

2Baba’s willingness to speak out on issues affecting everyday Nigerians demonstrates his commitment to advocating for positive change and financial fairness in the country. His post serves as a reminder that public figures can use their platforms to address important social and economic concerns that impact society as a whole.

Check Out The Screenshot Of His Post From Instagram Below.

Greenkai (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 4 mins ago
0 310 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

PEPT: If They Had Done What We Have Been Telling Them, We May Not Have All This Noise’ -Sani

13 mins ago

Different Wedding Outfits For Ladies Who Want To Look Good

15 mins ago

NLC ends warning strike, directs members to resume work

24 mins ago

‘Obi Decided To Go To Tribunal To Justify All The Money He Collected During Campaign’ -Apapa Camp

35 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button