“It’s Becoming Very Criminal”- Musician 2baba Says About Increasing Bank Charges

In a recent social media post, music icon 2Baba, whose real name is Innocent Idibia, expressed his frustration over the increasing bank charges, calling the situation “very criminal.” The renowned artist shared his concerns about the impact of these fees on everyday Nigerians.

2Baba’s candid comments struck a chord with many of his fans and followers, who resonated with his sentiments. They took to the comments section to voice their own frustrations, sharing their personal experiences with excessive bank charges.

The post sparked a conversation about the need for more transparent and fair banking practices, with many Nigerians hoping for a reduction in these charges to allete the financial strain on ordinary citizens.

2Baba’s willingness to speak out on issues affecting everyday Nigerians demonstrates his commitment to advocating for positive change and financial fairness in the country. His post serves as a reminder that public figures can use their platforms to address important social and economic concerns that impact society as a whole.

Check Out The Screenshot Of His Post From Instagram Below.

Greenkai (

)