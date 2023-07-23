It’s Because We’ve Faith In Judiciary That We Aren’t On The Street, APC Can’t Levy Anarchy- Professor Chris Nwokobia

The Convener Country First Movement, Professor Chris Nwokobia, has noted that Nigerians are presently not on the street protesting against the outcome of the just concluded presidential election, because they have faith in the judiciary, stating it clearly that the APC cannot threaten the country or the judiciary with anarchy.

Speaking further, Professor Nwakobia noted that now is the right time for the judiciary to do the right thing, stating it clearly that the country’s democracy is being threatened and that justice must prevail so as to sustain our country’s democracy.

Professor Nwakobia made this disclosure when he was being interviewed on Arise Television, urging the judiciary to deepen Nigeria’s democracy so as to make sure that rule of law prevails.

He said: “Like I told you, it’s because we have faith in the democracy that we are not on the street. The APC cannot levy anarchy, its those who have the right to understand that they won the election that can take particular steps and we are waiting on the judiciary to do what is right.”

In addition, he noted that he live in an age where we have a movement that is called “Obidient Movement” that is passionate and determined, noting that Nigerians all over the country suffering presently.

He went on and narrated how he recently used the sum of ₦120k to buy fuel to power his car and his lounge, noting that most Nigerians are passing through the same pain due to high cost of living and the increase in the pump price of petrol caused by this present APC led government.

Start Watching From: 28: 51



