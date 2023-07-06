It’s Bad To Condemn The Judiciary But Some Rogues Have Brought Disrepute To The Institution- Oseloka Obaze

Labour party chieftain, Oseloka Obaze has stated that it is bad to engage in the condemnation of the Nigerian judiciary

He made this post on his social media account on Thursday. Oseloka said that it would be egregious to engage in the collective condemnation but the truth remains that some rogues elements have brought the institution into disrepute . Oseloka H Obaze is one the aides of the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi, who has been attending court sittings since it started

Oseloka said that it will take a few good bench and bar persons acting In concert to begin the salvage work

” It would be egregious to engage in the collection condemnation of the Nigerian judiciary, yet it remains the truth that some rogues elements have brought the institution into disrepute”

