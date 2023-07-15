It’s An Insult To The Sensibilities Of Our Members To Appoint Someone From Another Party—Darlington Nwauju

During an interview with TVC , Darlington Nwauju, APC Spokesperson in Rivers State, stated that it’s an insult to the responsibilities of members of their party to appoint someone from another party into official positions like ministerial positions or other government seats. He revealed that their constitution does not support the appointment of a non-party member to an official post.

He further stated that it is wrong to petition the president to appoint the immediate past governor of Rivers State. He stated that it is the right and privilege of the members of the party who are qualified to get appointed to seats that bitterly suit them.

According to him, “the argument of the immediate past governor, we have heard, we have read, and we have seen and watched on television, how some persons have decided to insult the sensibilities of members of our political party. Persons who are not members of our party according to Article 9, Section 4 of the 2022 constitution of our party as amended, coming to canvass for the immediate past governor of Rivers State to join the APC, there’s nothing wrong with anybody joining the APC, but what is wrong is for you to tell the APC and tell the, I thank this constitution on his head, by telling Mr. President to appoint a non-party to take the rights and privileges of our party members. That will be against the dictates and the letters of this constitution. “

Dear esteemed readers, Kindly share your thoughts and opinions concerning this post.

Video Credit: Arise (16:36)

Square (

)