It’s A Shock To Me That N/W Would Produce Ministers Of Defence And State For Defence– Kolade-Otitoju

The Group Head of Current and Public Affairs at TVC Communication, Babajide Kolade-Otitoju, has expressed surprise that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress (APC), appointed former Governors Bello Matawalle and Mohammed Badaru Abubakar as Minister of State for Defence and Minister of Defence respectively; as he maintained that it was shocking that both Ministers came from the North-West.

Kolade-Otitoju had said, “It’s a shock to me that the North-West would produce both Minister of Defence as well as the Minister of State for Defence.”

Kolade-Otitoju, who spoke during an interview on TVC, maintained that he never expected that President Tinubu would appoint Matawalle and Badaru as Ministers in charge of the Defence Ministry. When asked if there were surprises in the appointments made by President Tinubu, the Public Affairs Analyst said yes. He started by revealing that he had advocated that the Ministry of Culture and Information be split. He said he was surprised that the President spilt the Ministry into three, and came up with the Ministries of Information, Culture, and Tourism.

The Public Affairs Analyst went further to say that he did not expect that the President would appoint Festus Keyamo as the Minister of Ation. According to him, the APC bigwig was pulled up from the dead.

