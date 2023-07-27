It’s A Pride To Be The President Friend But NLC Decided Not To Protest Due To Certain Reasons – Benson Upah

The Head of Information and Public Affairs of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Benson Upah has alleged that the NLC did not embark on a protest as designated earlier this month not because they are friend to the President. He said in an interview with Arise Tv news that the Labour congress is looking at ways in which they could bring solutions to the effect of fuel subsidy. According to him, the CNG was identified to be a better replacement to the PMS.

He said, ”It’s a pride to be a friend to the President but the NLC decided not to protest due to certain reasons. Don’t forget that Labour sounded a notice that we are going on protest and government said come and let us talk. Among the things we put out to government is an alternative to PMS and it is CNG. [Compressed Natural Gas] And we have an entity that has the capacity to convert our vehicles to CNG. The equivalence of CNG to a litre is about 90 to 100 naira while PMS was going for 530 naira.”

[Start From 13:05]

