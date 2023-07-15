It’s a lie, I never agreed and said that I want to contest for presidency in 2027 -Peter Obi

Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s (LP) nominee for president in the general elections of 2023, has denied a false report that was made against him. Dailypost Nigeria had published an article on a rumored interview in which the former governor of Anambra discussed his desire to run for president in 2027.

But Reacting to the rumors, Obi emphasized in a statement posted on Saturday that he never agreed to an interview or spoke to the media about his desire to run for president in 2027. Additionally, he insisted that the allegation about his response to recent federal appointees was false and inaccurate.

Quoting from Obi’s statement, he said: “I have noticed with dismay, an emerging pattern where fake media reports and news items are predicated on interviews and press remarks I never granted. Two recent instances relate to my saying that I am looking forward to running for office in 2027 on a supposed Arise TV interview that never took place

The other is about how I feel about potential Federal Government nominees. Both stories are false. Unfortunately, our politics have descended to the point where manipulating the media is now a business”.

Morekindness (

)