It’s a huge embarrassment for Akpabio to make such a statement about vacation allowances—Sen Ningi

During an interview with Channels Television, Sen. Abdul Ningi, Federal Lawmaker, Bauchi State, stated that it was a huge embarrassment to the senate president as a person to make a statement about vacation allowance without explaining to the people where and how he got the allowances.

He further stated that since he became senator, he has not been paid any money because he has issues with his account.

According to him, “I think it’s a huge embarrassment to the senate president as a person and to the institution of the national assembly. The Senate president should have gone further to say these allowances are for what? How did he come across the allowances? Who gave the allowances? Is it part of the renumeration? Like I can tell you, since I became senator, I have had issues with my account; I have not gotten a kobo into my account yet, but I move on because, at the end of the day, I know that when they tidy up my account and other members, it feels like a natural flow like that, so there are a lot of questions as to where this question is coming from.”

Video credit: Channels Television (9:39)

