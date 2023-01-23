It’s A Good Omen Yoruba Leaders Are Supporting Obi But That Won’t Change Anything In SW- Bamidele Faparusi

In an interview, The Coordinator of Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council in Ekiti State, Bamidele Faparusi has reacted to Olusegun Obasanjo and other Yoruba Leaders endorsement of the presidential candidate of Labour Party for 2023 election. According to him, it is a good omen that Yoruba respected leaders are supporting Obi but that won’t change the outcome in Southwest

He also lament that it is a good thing that Obasanjo endorsed Peter Obi because it shows that a Yoruba man can support an Igbo man when the need arises

Speaking during the interview, Bamidele Faparusi said “the Yoruba respected leaders supporting Obi is a good omen but it is not enough to change the outcome of what is going to happen in the Southwest or what is going to happen in Nigeria. Tinubu and the APC political machinery is too strong to be stopped by these two comments”

Dear esteemed readers, what do you think? Share your thoughts down in the comment section

Content created and supplied by: Ikechukwu (via 50minds

News )

#Good #Omen #Yoruba #Leaders #Supporting #Obi #Wont #Change #Bamidele #FaparusiIt’s A Good Omen Yoruba Leaders Are Supporting Obi But That Won’t Change Anything In SW- Bamidele Faparusi Publish on 2023-01-23 10:15:21