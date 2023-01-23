NEWS

It’s A Good Omen Yoruba Leaders Are Supporting Obi But That Won’t Change Anything In SW- Bamidele Faparusi

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 49 mins ago
0 336 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

It’s A Good Omen Yoruba Leaders Are Supporting Obi But That Won’t Change Anything In SW- Bamidele Faparusi

In an interview, The Coordinator of Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council in Ekiti State, Bamidele Faparusi has reacted to Olusegun Obasanjo and other Yoruba Leaders endorsement of the presidential candidate of Labour Party for 2023 election. According to him, it is a good omen that Yoruba respected leaders are supporting Obi but that won’t change the outcome in Southwest

He also lament that it is a good thing that Obasanjo endorsed Peter Obi because it shows that a Yoruba man can support an Igbo man when the need arises

Speaking during the interview, Bamidele Faparusi said “the Yoruba respected leaders supporting Obi is a good omen but it is not enough to change the outcome of what is going to happen in the Southwest or what is going to happen in Nigeria. Tinubu and the APC political machinery is too strong to be stopped by these two comments”

Dear esteemed readers, what do you think? Share your thoughts down in the comment section

Content created and supplied by: Ikechukwu (via 50minds
News )

#Good #Omen #Yoruba #Leaders #Supporting #Obi #Wont #Change #Bamidele #FaparusiIt’s A Good Omen Yoruba Leaders Are Supporting Obi But That Won’t Change Anything In SW- Bamidele Faparusi Publish on 2023-01-23 10:15:21



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 49 mins ago
0 336 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

APC Would Fail In The Upcoming Gubernatorial And Presidential Elections In Abia State — APC BoT.

7 mins ago

2023 Presidency: Peter Obi Will Not Be Able To Get The Votes Of The Northern Youths, Osita Chidoka

16 mins ago

What Bamidele Faparusi Said When Asked If Tinubu Is Capable Of Ruling Nigeria In 2023

22 mins ago

Alpha-Beta: Why It Is Wrong For EFCC To Keep Petitions Against Tinubu Pending – Lemmy Ughegbe

25 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button