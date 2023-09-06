“It’s A Baby Boy”- Blessing CEO Says In A Cryptic Post Addressed To Her Fans

Relationship therapist, Blessing CEO has given her fans a clue about her new status on her official Instagram page. Blessing CEO posted a video of herself dancing while her tummy seemed enlarged as she used her hand to caress it.

Blessing CEO in the caption of the video wrote; “it’s a baby boy”. It could be recalled that Blessing CEO had given birth to two young boys and if her statement appears to be correct, it would be her third child. She also posted “mama boys” on the caption of the post.

Below is a screenshot of the post:

Many would argue that the statement that Blessing CEO made shows that she has the capacity to give birth and take care of them despite being unmarried. This is because she engages in a lot of work that enables her not to depend on men for survival.

Click the LINK to watch the video where she posted the cryptic message.

