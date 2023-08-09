Items That Can Make Your Car Catch Fire You Should Avoid Keeping In The Car

It’s easy to forget that some items in your car may also be a fire threat, despite the importance of following the rules of the road, wearing a seatbelt, and utilizing airbags. The consequences of a vehicle fire can be swift and severe. There is an extremely high risk of theft of some items if they are left in a vehicle. Pay attention to these nine cautions:

First, gas station underground tanks

Storing extra gas can be risky, especially in warmer climates.

2. Containers for dispersing liquid

When subjected to high temperatures, the compressed contents may detonate.

3. A lighter or a box of matches

A little spark can quickly set fire to combustible items.

4 Lithium-ion battery failure is a common issue.

They are prone to catching fire if exposed to metal.

5. Propane-fueled gas stations

If used for cooking inside a tent or similar structure, they present a significant fire hazard.

6. Chemical cleaning agents

Some cleaning products, including disinfectants, can ignite if heated.

7. Spray deodorants

There are highly combustible aerosol propellants inside of them.

8. Sunscreen Lotions

Several of the products contain alcohol, which is a known irritant and accelerant.

9. Reflective objects

Reflected or refracted sunlight can cause severe damage to nearby objects due to its high intensity.

The risk of a car fire can be greatly reduced if none of these items are kept there. Keep a fire extinguisher in the car at all times and check it over regularly. Taking precautions is the greatest approach to ensure a relaxing and problem-free trip.

