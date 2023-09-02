Italian Serie A table and top scorers chart after AC Milan secured a 2-1 away victory over AS Roma

AC Milan football club have moved to the top spot of the Italian Serie A table on Friday night, following their remarkable 2-1 away victory over AS Roma football club in the Matchday 3 of the Italian Serie A.

Stefano Pioli led AC Milan football club have been one of the best teams in Europe’s top five Leagues since the beginning of the season, and they have been able to win all their 3 League matches.

Jose Mourinho led AS Roma football club have not been impressive since the beginning of the season as they suffered their second defeat of the season in the Italian Serie A.

AS Roma football club played a 2-2 draw against Salernitana football club in their first game of the season, and they lost 2-1 against Verona football club in their second game, before they lost another game against AC Milan football club on Friday.

AC Milan football club defeated Bologna football club 2-0 in their first game, and they also defeated Torino football club 4-1 in their second game before defeating AS Roma football club 2-1 on Friday to move to the top spot of the League table.

Goals from Olivier Giroud and Rafael Leao helped AC Milan football club to secure a well deserved victory, despite the fact that Leonardo Spinazzola scored a last minute goal for AS Roma football club.

The victory over AS Roma football club has now taken AC Milan football club to the top spot of the Italian Serie A table with 9 points from 3 matches played.

Olivier Giroud of AC Milan football club is currently the highest goal scorer with 4 goals, Lautaro Martinez of Inter Milan football club and Victor Osimhen of Napoli football club have 3 goals each, while Antonio Candreva and Dusan Vlahovic have 2 goals each.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

c.nananews (

)