“It Would Seem That Humans Don’t Know How To Be Human Anymore, Why All This Unkindness-Tboss

Tboss, the former Big Brother Naija star, has recently voiced her concerns about the alarming lack of humanity in society. In a heartfelt post on social media, she expressed her dismay over a video circulating online, alleging that Carlee Russell, who had been missing for a few days after helping a child, supposedly planned her disappearance due to her partner’s infidelity.

The reality TV personality’s reaction reflects her deep disappointment with the unkindness and cruelty that seems to be prevailing in the world. Tboss questioned why people are increasingly losing their ability to show empathy and compassion, particularly during moments when understanding and support are crucial.

By using her platform to shed light on this distressing issue, Tboss urges society to reevaluate its values and the way it treats others. Her call for greater humanity serves as a reminder that in times of distress, it is essential to unite and show kindness, rather than indulging in judgment and speculations.

Check out the screenshot of her post from Instagram below.

