It Would Have Been Comfortable If Cases Were Already Concluded In Court Before Swearing-in – Ibrahim Balarabe Musa

The first son of the late Balarabe Musa and northern leader, Ibrahim Balarabe Musa has shared his views concerning the the new administration at the federal level.

Recall that according to the Independent National Electoral Commission, former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu defeated other strong contenders including Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP to clinch the apex political seat in the country.

The presidential candidates of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and that of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar are currently challenging the victory of Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the Presidential Election Tribunal in Abuja. The presidential election Tribunal commenced sitting few weeks ago to hear the cases by the parties.

Reacting to the development, Ibrahim Balarabe Musa, in an exclusive interview with The Punch paper said; “I’m still not yet comfortable because we are in a period whereby we don’t know what is going to happen next since the case is in court although the President has been sworn in and started work”

He added; ” course, people have no option because that is how the electoral arrangements were made whereby the President and the governors have to be sworn in before their cases in courts are resolved. But it would have been more comfortable if cases were already concluded in court before the swearing-in was done”

Source – The Punch paper

