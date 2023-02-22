It would have been better for you to support Obi, than supporting Ahmad for presidency- Onoh to Kalu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to a news that was published by the Vanguard paper online yesterday evening, it was reported that the South-East spokesman of the Bola Tinubu presidential campaign council, Dr. Josef Onoh, has said that Senator Orji Uzor Kalu is a double-face politician who is insincere in his afterthought support for the Tinubu presidency.

Recall that two days ago, the Chief Whip of the Senate, said that he was supporting Asiwaju Bola Tinubu because, Tinubu was good to him in time past, despite the fact that he (Kalu), openly rooted for Ahmad Lawan’s presidency before Tinubu defeated Lawan at the primaries.

Onoh while reacting to this said that Kalu started supporting Tinubu because he saw that Tinubu was coasting to victory and he doesn’t want his political career to sink after the presidential election.

He said, “It would have been better for you to support Obi, than supporting Ahmad for presidency. It would have been more respectful if you had supported Obi who I hold in the highest esteem, not because he is going to become the president but one of Southeast’s greatest sons.”

Further talking, he said as much as Kalu failed to cherish his 30 years of friendship with Asiwaju, he (Onoh) also has a long family history with Asiwaju and unlike Kalu, he (Onoh) pitched his tent from the beginning with him and he wakes up and sleeps with Asiwaju’s mandate in his heart and mind.

