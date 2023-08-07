It Would Be Imprudent &Unwise For Nigeria To Attempt To Clean Up France’s Mess In Niger -Femi Kayode

In a new statement released by Femi Fani Kayode, he addressed the issue surrounding the intended military invasion of Niger Republic, as he noted that it would be imprudent and unwise for Nigeria to attempt to clean up France’s mess in Niger Republic.

Femi Fani Kayode however condemned te idea of a military invasion in Niger Republic by the Nigerian Military, as he noted that such an action would turn us against the Russian, Chinese and the United States Govt. Femi Fani Kayode’s statement reads;

“NIGER: A WORD OF CAUTION TO THE DOGS OF WAR!

I am on record as saying that if Niger, Burkina Faso, Mali or ANY OTHER country, attacks Nigeria, violates our territorial integrity or attempts to take one inch of our nation we must & will fight them to the last man.

I have also said that Nigeria’s defence budget is FAR higher than all the other 14 countries in West Africa PUT TOGETHER & that there is no nation in our sub-region that can defeat us in a military conflict despite our many challenges.

I stand by these words.

I am however constrained to add the following as a word of caution to those who seek to “cry havoc & unleash the dogs of war” & as a piece of unsolicited advice to the advocates of military invasion. It would be imprudent & unwise for Nigeria to attempt to clean up France’s mess in Niger Republic.

The French are the most rappacious, greedy, vicious, pervasive, destructive & unrelenting neo-colonial foreign power on the African continent. They have done nothing for Africa other than pillage, rape, undermine, plunder & take advantage of her.

To deploy our military, go to war & allow Nigerian blood to be spilled just to help her to continue to gang rape the Nigeriens & subject them to slavery would be unjust, wicked, short-sighted, stupid & counter-productive.

Worse still it would have implications for the stability of our nation, our entire sub-region & our increasingly fruitful relationship with President Putin & the Russian Federation who are slowly emerging as Africa’s best friend &, together with the Chinese, appear to be the only foreign power that truly seeks to assist & support the growth & development of African countries”. What do you have to say about this?

