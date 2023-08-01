It will no longer be business as usual, I see revolution coming- Father Mbaka warns Tinubu

In a YouTube video, Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka, the Spiritual Leader of the Adoration Ministry in Enugu, issued a serious warning to President Tinubu and other influential figures in Nigeria, predicting an imminent revolution in the country. He urged the President to urgently address the current economic crisis, emphasizing that this revolution would be far from the usual happenings in Nigeria.

Rev. Fr. Mbaka expressed his concern over the state of affairs in Nigeria, particularly the exodus of talented individuals leaving the country due to poor leadership. He cautioned the leaders, stating that if they do not exercise caution, the citizens could reach a breaking point and be willing to sacrifice their lives to bring about change. The prevailing hardships have become so intolerable that the entire Nigerian population might mobilize en masse to fix the nation.

He prayed that President Tinubu’s administration would not replicate the mistakes of past governments, as doing so could lead to an unprecedented revolution. He stressed that God expects the leaders to take decisive and remarkable actions to allete the nation’s suffering. If they fail to do so, the revolution he foresees could be swift and powerful, driven by the collective determination of the people to bring about positive change.

“And I pray that this Tinubu’s administration will not mimic what other administrations have being doing. Otherwise, his administration will see a revolution like never before. Because God would expect them to do something wonderful. The hardship in Nigeria is so unbearable that all Nigerians will come out in mass, not minding if they die in order to fix the nation. I see this revolution coming soon.”

Rev. Fr. Mbaka’s warning carries weight due to his influential position as a spiritual leader, and his message resonated with a sense of urgency for the current leaders to heed the people’s cries. The impending revolution, as he predicted, could be fueled by the citizens’ desperation to create a better future for themselves and future generations. The impact of such a revolution could be far-reaching, shaking the foundations of the nation’s political and social structures. It would serve as a wake-up call for the government and other prominent figures to prioritize the well-being of the people and actively address the pressing issues faced by the country.



