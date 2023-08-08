It Will Land You In More Trouble; Walk Away From This Invitation—Farotimi to Tinubu

Dele Farotimi recently used Twitter to communicate his concern to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He strongly advised the president to abstain from getting involved in the standoff with the coup plotters in the Niger Republic. Farotimi emphasized that succumbing to the urge to join the conflict would only cause him to experience more difficulties and complications.

Farotimi made a strong point on the possible repercussions of the president’s actions in this case. He forewarned that taking involvement in a war in the Niger Republic could result in more issues and difficulties, endangering President Tinubu’s authority.

Mr. Dele farotimi’s statement reads; “If you allow yourself to be goaded into this proxy war, it’ll land you in more trouble than you are already in. WALK AWAY FROM THIS invitation.”

