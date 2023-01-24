It will dawn on Southeast that Obi’s raving popularity cannot carry him across winning line- Momodu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to a news that was published by the Punch paper online yesterday evening, it was reported that Dele Momodu, who happens to be the Director of Strategic Communications of the Peoples Democratic Party’s Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, has said his party’s candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, will be elected as President of Nigeria in the next month’s election.

While Dele Momodu was talking in a statement he issued yesterday, Monday, he dismissed the polls that were conducted by surveying agencies which predicted victories for either Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, or that of Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi.

Recall that several polls have been conducted online to check the chances of winning of each presidential candidate, as Peter Obi won most of the polls but, while his political opponents were reacting to this, they claimed that Obi only has supporters on social media and that the election will not be held on the internet.

While reacting to this, Dele Momodu claimed that after the presidential election, the people from the South-East geopolitical zone will realize that, Obi’s growing popularity cannot take him anywhere.

He said, “It will dawn on Southeast that Obi’s raving popularity cannot carry him across the winning line. Many of their traditional voters will willingly settle for Atiku and Ifeanyi Okowa, the cerebral man and gentle giant of Igbo ancestry.”

