“It Will Dawn On South East That Obi’s Popularity Cannot Carry Him Across The Winning Line” – Dele Momodu

Dele Momodu, director of strategic communications of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council, has stated that the growing popularity of the Labour Party (LP) Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, won’t be enough for him to win the presidential election. In a statement that he released on his social media page, Momodu predicted how Atiku Abubakar of the PDP will win the election and stated that the All Progressive Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Bola Tinubu is currently weak in the South West and voters in the South East will settle for Atiku.

According to him, the entire North and the South-South will make Atiku the next president and he will still be competitive in the South East and South West. He hinted that Obi is likely to pull the majority of the votes in the South East but added that many of the voters will settle for Atiku.

Momodu also made it clear that he based his forecasts on the established political history of the country.

Content created and supplied by: Joshuablog

News )

