It Will Be Wrong If President Tinubu Did Not Reward Nyesom Wike As Minister -Asari Dokubo Says

In a viral interview on YouTube today, the former Niger Delta militant leader, Asari Dokubo reacted to Nyesom Wike’s nomination as Minister under President Bola Tinubu’s administration, saying it will be wrong if President Bola Tinubu did not reward the former Rivers Governor after the struggle.

He started by saying that Chief Nyesom Wike sacrificed everything to ensure that Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s presidential ambition becomes a reality. Hence, it will be wrong for President Tinubu not to reward him as a Minister of the Federation.

In his word, he said from the video (1:09): “On President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial list, did Barrister Nyesom Wike merit being a Minister? I will say absolutely yes, he merits it. This is because the former Rivers Governor staked everything at the last minute for Bola Ahmed Tinubu and it will be wrong for President Tinubu not to reward him as a Minister.”

