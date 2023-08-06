It Will Be Wrong If President Tinubu Did Not Reward Nyesom Wike As Minister -Asari Dokubo Says

Asari Dokubo, a former leader of the Niger Delta insurgency, shared his views on Nyesom Wike’s nomination as Minister in President Bola Tinubu’s administration during a widely circulated video interview on YouTube. According to Dokubo, it would be inappropriate for President Tinubu not to acknowledge the efforts of the former Rivers Governor after their shared struggle.

When questioned about Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s presidential campaign, Dokubo emphasized that Chief Nyesom Wike had made significant sacrifices to support Tinubu’s success. As a result, he believed that President Tinubu should promote Wike to the position of Minister of the Federation.

In the one-minute-nine-second video, Dokubo expressed, “Considering President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial list, does Barrister Nyesom Wike deserve to be a Minister? In my opinion, he certainly does. This is because the former Governor of Rivers put everything on the line for Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the last moment, and it would be unfair for President Tinubu not to recognize this by rewarding him with a cabinet position.”

