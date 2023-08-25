It Will Be Meaningless For The Government To Be Sharing 1 Cup Of Rice And Call It Palliative -Moshood Olagunju

The Commissioner for Information in Osun State, Moshood Olagunju has alleged that the Osun State government have decided not to share the 3000 bag of rice delivered to the state by the FG. He said in an interview with TVC news that the Osun state government is still expecting 14,000 50kg bags of rice from the Federal Government in the next two weeks.

He said, ”All the stakeholders are members of the committees set up for the distribution. And if in their own wisdom, they discover that now that we have 3000 bags of rice. But we have 30 local governments in Osun. If you divide 3,000 by that 30, you have 100 bag of rice per local government.

If you now divide it per ward, distributing what we have now is going to be insignificant. From what we are hearing from Abuja, we will be getting the remaining 14,000 bags of rice in two weeks time. It will be meaningless for the government to be sharing one cup of rice and call it palliative.

