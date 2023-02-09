NEWS

'It will be insane for parties to boycott elections over naira crises- Group

Some political groups boycotting the February 25 and 26 elections would be disrespectful, dishonorable, and insane, according to the anti-sabotage group “The Natives.”

It would be disrespectful, dishonorable, and crazy for some political parties to skip the February 25 and March 11 general elections due to the naira crisis in the nation, according to the anti-sabotage group “The Natives.”

Should the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) prolong the February 10 deadline for the use of outdated naira notes, thirteen of the country’s thirteen officially recognized political parties have threatened to boycott the polls.

The group’s president general, Hon. Smart Edwards, however, denounced the conduct in a statement released on Wednesday in Abuja, calling it callous to the condition of Nigerians.

The stance taken by these 13 political parties is absurd, humiliating, and futile. The group stated, “We don’t hope there are Nigerians in these political parties.”

In the document, political parties were referred to as “agents of sabotage” who “are mindless of the suffering of the Nigerian public as a result of CBN’s current policy.”

The group appealed to all national stakeholders to ensure the success of the general elections and urged the CBN to act quickly to stop the crisis.

