This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

It will be good for the nation to elect a president from S/E to heal the wound of civil war–Kashim Shettima

Kashim Shettima, the All Progressives Congress vice presidential candidate, has declared that he supports shifting the presidency to the South East but does not support Peter Gregory obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate.

The former governor of Borno state alleged during a meeting in Abuja that Peter Obi’s entire campaign was based on deception and fabrication. He believes that the candidates from the South and East are better qualified than the Labour Party’s candidate.

While compiling his list, he mentioned that the current governor of Ebonyi state, Dave Umahi, would be an excellent president of Nigeria due to his achievements for his state. He also identified Rochas Anayo Okorocha, the former governor of Imo state, as a South Eastern contender capable of guiding the country to victory.

“I agree that it would benefit the nation to elect a president from the South to aid in the process of healing from the trauma of the Civil War,” he says. The OBIdients’ self-destructive strategy, on the other hand, is repulsive and will not help them. So, while I do not endorse Obi, I do support a South-East presidency to help heal the wounds of civil war.

Gregory is not the only deserving presidential contender in the Southeast; there are many others ( Peter Obi). That is something Rochas Anayo Okorocha, my friend, is capable of. There’s no governor of the southern East who has been more successful than Dave Umahi, who is arguably the governor of a province.”

Content created and supplied by: KINGSIFY (via 50minds

News )

#good #nation #elect #president #heal #wound #civil #warKashim #ShettimaIt will be good for the nation to elect a president from S/E to heal the wound of civil war–Kashim Shettima Publish on 2023-02-13 23:41:24