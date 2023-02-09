NEWS

It will be easier to sack Peter if he did not do well than the other two candidates – Okon

A popular Nigerian comic actor, Bishop Umoh, also known as Okon, has joined the multitude of patriotic Nigerians to air his opinion concerning the presidential candidates that are jousting for the presidential seat in Aso Rock, Abuja, come 25th of February, 2023.

According to the versatile actor, he claimed that the presidential candidate under the platform of Labour Party, Mr Peter Gregory Obi, would be easier to fire if he is eventually elected as the next president of the federal republic of Nigeria in the forthcoming general presidential elections, unlike his other opponent which include APC’s Bola Ahmed Tinubu and PDP’s Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Okon believes that Mr Obi is the most suitable candidate for the position of president due to his commitment to the development of Nigeria. He also believes that Mr Obi is the most qualified to bring about the much needed change that the country has been yearning for. He further stated that Mr Obi is the only candidate that is capable of uniting the country and restoring its lost glory.

