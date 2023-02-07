This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

It Will Be Difficult For APC, LP, & Others To Match Atiku Who Have Been Running Since 1993- Momodu

Dele Momodu, the director of strategic communications for the Peoples Democratic Party presidential campaign council, said that if Mr. Peter Obi, the presidential candidate for the Labour Party, is still having difficulty, the number 4 (fourth force) in the race for the presidency in 2023 will have to work even harder.

In an interview with Channels Television for the Sunrise Daily Program, Dele Momodu made the statement while talking about the possibility of his principal, Atiku Abubakar winning the election.

Unlike most countries, which normally have two major political parties and candidates, Nigeria appears to have a third force, while the fourth force is not acting as powerfully, according to Dele Momodu in his opening remarks. The leading candidates for the presidency are Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar, and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He was interrupted and he acknowledged Peter Obi’s entry into the contest. Dele Momodu responded that he is a democratic and would never criticize anyone, so he insists that Peter Obi is a third force. However, the question is “how forceful is that force?”

He added that the fourth force would have to put in much more effort “It’s difficult even with the third force. The fourth player will have to work even harder if Peter Obi is having trouble.” How did he determine that Peter Obi is having trouble? “the interviewer probed the subject.

Dele Momodu claims that Peter Obi is undoubtedly struggling. “You know, a marathon’s buildup is akin to that of a presidential election. Even Chief MKO Abiola, who many people mistakenly think simply arrived in 1993 with all of his tremendous wealth and won the election because they are unaware of Nigerian history, is a figure that many people hold in high regard.

He replied, “No, much like Tinubu, Abiola was a member of NPN in 1981 and is currently very wealthy. They responded to Abiola’s declaration that he wanted to be president by telling him, “The presidency is not for sale.” It took him until 1993—12 years later—to be able to rebuild after he quietly left in order to do so.

“It will be difficult for APC, labour party and the rest of them to match Atiku Abubakar, who has been running since 1993, because those who are running now are all new”.

