In an interview with Sun Newspaper, Prof. Udenta O. Udenta, the founding National Secretary of Alliance for Democracy (AD), one of the three legally registered political parties in 1998, expressed his opinion on the upcoming 2023 presidential election. He stated that it would be a national embarrassment if the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, does well in the election. He went on to say that he believes Peter Obi will do very well due to the support of the youth and Atiku Abubakar will also do well.

Udenta’s statement reflects the current political climate in Nigeria, where the ruling party, APC, is facing strong opposition from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP) and the National Unity Party (NNPP). The APC has been in power since 2015 and has been accused of not living up to its promises and not delivering on its promises.

With the 2023 election fast approaching, the different political parties are already preparing their candidates and strategies for the election. It remains to be seen who will come out on top and who will be the next president of Nigeria.

“Let me explain my ideas as follows,” Prof. Udenta remarked. Based on these three factors, Atiku Abubakar will win the election. Peter Obi will succeed due to the necessity for making up for historical wrongs done to the South East, as well as the disruptive spirit of youth that he has so adeptly captured. If Tinubu of the APC succeeds, it will be an unqualified national disgrace; it will be an unmitigated national catastrophe for the simple reason that you never reward utter failure with electoral triumph.

