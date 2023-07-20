It Wasn’t This Bad When El-Rufai, Falana, Others Came Out Against PDP In 2012- Abdullahi Ibrahim

Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Abdullahi Ibrahim has weighed in on the challenges Nigerians are currently facing.

Speaking in an interview with Arise , he said Nigerians should face the reality of things because during the electioneering campaign, president Bola Tinubu said he would continue from where Muhammadu Buhari stopped.

The PDP chieftain however condemned the silence of those who trooped out in their numbers in 2012 to protest against the removal of fuel subsidy by then president Goodluck Jonathan.

He said though things are worse than they were in 2012, the likes of Femi Falana, Nasir El-Rufai and Wole Soyinka who were among the protestants at that time have chosen to remain silent.

He said “it’s sad that at this point, we are not seeing civil societies coming out in the manner we saw them in 2012 against PDP, we are not seeing voices like Wole Soyinka, we are not seeing El-Rufai on the streets, we are not even seeing Femi Falana coming to condemn.

“It wasn’t this bad, it wasn’t even 20% of what we are going through, but they came all out and paralyzed activities for over a week in Nigeria until Goodluck Jonathan rescinded his decision and allowed wisdom to prevail. Where are they? Something leaves us wondering if we are operating double standards.

“I’ve hinged the problem on the government Bola Tinubu inherited, the problem of Nigeria became worse from from 2015 to 2023 where we are today. During the campaigns, he (Tinubu) said he was going to continue from where Muhammadu Buhari stopped, so Nigerians should just face the reality.”

