It Wasn’t Buhari’s Fault That Our People Didn’t Access More Loans From Govt Than Other Regions-Ahmad
Bashir Ahmad, An aide to former president, Muhammadu Buhari, has reacted after stats showing that the North got the least loans from government agencies surfaced online
The stats which was released by Nigeria Senate, showed the North as region that didn’t access more loan under the Muhammadu Buhari’s administration .
On first position is the South West region while the south South came second
The North central comes third followed by the South East. The North West and North East are fifth and sixth respectively
After the report surfaced, many people have been reacting
In a post shared by Bashir Ahmad, he said that it wasn’t the fault of Muhammadu Buhari that most people from the north didn’t access the loan
Bashir Ahmad said that it was well publicized when all the government agencies started distributing the loans
