It Wasn’t Buhari’s Fault That Our People Didn’t Access More Loans From Govt Than Other Regions-Ahmad

Bashir Ahmad, An aide to former president, Muhammadu Buhari, has reacted after stats showing that the North got the least loans from government agencies surfaced online

The stats which was released by Nigeria Senate, showed the North as region that didn’t access more loan under the Muhammadu Buhari’s administration .

On first position is the South West region while the south South came second

The North central comes third followed by the South East. The North West and North East are fifth and sixth respectively

After the report surfaced, many people have been reacting

In a post shared by Bashir Ahmad, he said that it wasn’t the fault of Muhammadu Buhari that most people from the north didn’t access the loan

Bashir Ahmad said that it was well publicized when all the government agencies started distributing the loans

Kindly checkout the stats below

Kindly read the conversion from him below

What are your thoughts on this post ?

Bodeblogs (

)