It was wrong for ECOWAS to have given Tinubu the chairmanship because He’s inexperienced- Dahiru

Majeed Dahiru, said that it was wrong for ECOWAS to have given President Tinubu the chairmanship because he is inexperienced.

Majeed Dahiru gave his remark in an interview with AIT during the Kakaaki program when he was asked that the intervention to Niger, is it Tinubu’s intervention or ECOWAS intervention.

Majeed Dahiru responded that it is Tinubu’s intervention. He said people should stop blaming the united state but ask the question of why US is not invading the Niger by themselves. He said France has military cooperation with Bazoum administration, he said but the France stood by and allowed the coup to happened. He asked that why is France not directly intervening. He also asked that does Nigeria have Uranium field that we are mining in Niger, he said ‘no’ we don’t, but that it is France and China that has it but they were not intervening. He said so therefore it is a Tinubu’s affair.

“It was wrong of ECOWAS to have given Tinubu the chairmanship because he’s a rooky president without experience. And it is his inexperience we are seeing now.”

Dahiru said a as president of any country within a multilateral institution like ECOWAS and UN, your country’s interest must always comes first before anything, he said if Tinubu had done that in this Niger instance, he would have done things differently.

