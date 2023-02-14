This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

‘It Was Tough’: Fani-Kayode Recounts Ordeal With DSS

A former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode has recounted his ordeal with the Department of State Services (DSS), describing it as “tough”.

The agency questioned the leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) regarding his claims that a presidential candidate is organising a coup and intends to sabotage this month’s poll.

Fani-Kayode claimed that the DSS interrogated him for almost six hours at its Abuja office hours after receiving his invitation.

“After a six-hour interview and hardship, I made it home safely. The panel that grilled me was courteous and professional, despite the fact that it was a challenging process. I was given bail, and I’ll be going back there on Wednesday,” he wrote in a tweet on Tuesday morning.

We give thanks to God in everything because He is a powerful protector and is faithful to His own.

Fani-Kayode also praised his family, friends, and supporters, as well as some of the APC’s top officials, for their outreach to him.

He expressed his gratitude to everyone who expressed concern following the DSS invitation to him yesterday, saying that he had been “humbled and overwhelmed” by the outpouring of support. According to Channels Television report.

