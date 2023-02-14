NEWS

It Was Tough, Fani-kayode Recounts His Ordeal With DSS

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 9 hours ago
0 318 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The former Minister of Ation and chieftain of All Progressive Congress (APC), Otunba Femi Fani-kayode has recounted his ordeal with the Department of State Services (DSS).

Recall, the chieftain of All Progressive Congress (APC) was invited by the Department of State Services (DSS) on Monday in Abuja for questioning over the alarm raised by Fani-kayode on alleged purported meeting between some top military officers and Presidential candidate of People Democratic Party (PDP), Ahlaji Atiku Abubakar.

Fani-kayode who raised an alarm his Twitter handle, said, there was report that the former Vice President and Presidential candidate of PDP, Ahlaji Atiku Abubakar had a secret meeting with some top military officers, and that the meeting has something to do with plotting a coup after February election. Meanwhile, the report was debunked and tagged fake alert by the Nigerian Army.

Mr Fani-kayode, while recounting his ordeal with officers of Department of State Services, said, it was tough, and that the panel that interrogated him were polite and professional.

He said further that he was granted bail, and was asked to return to DSS facility on Wednesday.

Chief Fani-kayode thanked all members of his party, families, friends and well-wishers who stood by him and as well prayed for him during the hours he spent with DSS in Abuja.

Source : Twitter Handle of Femi Fani-kayode.

Ijoyemedia. (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 9 hours ago
0 318 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Emefiele connived with A retired General, after President Buhari read the riot act to him

21 seconds ago

Mixed Reactions As Ogun State Governor Threatens To Shut Down Banks That Will Obey CBN’s Verdict

3 mins ago

PHOTOS: Peter Obi Receives Enthusiastic Welcome from Thousands in Nnewi

9 mins ago

“FFK Should Write Public Apology Letter to Atiku for Next Seven Days” – Shaibu Insists

10 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button