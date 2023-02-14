It Was Tough, Fani-kayode Recounts His Ordeal With DSS

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The former Minister of Ation and chieftain of All Progressive Congress (APC), Otunba Femi Fani-kayode has recounted his ordeal with the Department of State Services (DSS).

Recall, the chieftain of All Progressive Congress (APC) was invited by the Department of State Services (DSS) on Monday in Abuja for questioning over the alarm raised by Fani-kayode on alleged purported meeting between some top military officers and Presidential candidate of People Democratic Party (PDP), Ahlaji Atiku Abubakar.

Fani-kayode who raised an alarm his Twitter handle, said, there was report that the former Vice President and Presidential candidate of PDP, Ahlaji Atiku Abubakar had a secret meeting with some top military officers, and that the meeting has something to do with plotting a coup after February election. Meanwhile, the report was debunked and tagged fake alert by the Nigerian Army.

Mr Fani-kayode, while recounting his ordeal with officers of Department of State Services, said, it was tough, and that the panel that interrogated him were polite and professional.

He said further that he was granted bail, and was asked to return to DSS facility on Wednesday.

Chief Fani-kayode thanked all members of his party, families, friends and well-wishers who stood by him and as well prayed for him during the hours he spent with DSS in Abuja.

Source : Twitter Handle of Femi Fani-kayode.

Ijoyemedia. (

)