‘It Was Successive Nigerien Governments That Signed Agreements With The French’ -Amb Usman Sarki

Ambassador Usman Sarki, Nigeria’s Former Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, has alleged that successive Nigerien governments entered into agreements with the French for the exploitation of Niger’s resources.

In an interview with Arise TV news, he stated that the military leaders in Niger are leveraging opposition to France’s foreign policy to solidify their hold on power. Sarki explained that these coup leaders are striving to win the support of the Nigerien populace by positioning themselves as adversaries of the existing status quo.

Sarki clarified, “The notion that the French were the primary cause of the issue emerged as an afterthought following the occurrence of the coup. The French presence has endured since Niger’s independence, and they were not forced out. It was the successive Nigerien administrations that inked agreements with the French for the exploitation of their resources. Thus, it has now taken on a revolutionary connotation to be anti-French.”

He continued, “This anti-French stance serves as a means for the regime in Niger to legitimize itself, enhance its popularity, and consolidate its power. It’s a strategic move to entrench their position in power.”

