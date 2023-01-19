This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

It Was Not An Explosion But Money Fight – Police Narrates What Happened At Rivers APC Campaign

Rivers State Police Command has uncovered reports of an explosion at the state’s All Progressive Congress (APC) election rally early Thursday. In a response from Rivers State spokeswoman Grace Iringe Koko, police said there were no explosions at the rally, contrary to what the party had publicly told. She explained that it was a fight over money that led to an altercation at her APC rally at Ojuk Field in the Lumwoji community in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Recall that a spokesman for his APC in Rivers, Darlington, Nuwaj, claimed he injured as many as three people in an explosion during his party’s rally on Thursday.

He said the “explosion” happened around 1pm. Mr Nuwajj told the BBC that part of an explosive device had been removed from the body of one of the wounded, adding that it was done before the party’s gubernatorial candidate Tony Cole arrived at the venue.v However, a spokesman for Rivers Police Command criticized his report.

Iringe-Koko said what happened with the APC campaign was clashes between his members of the community and party supporters over sharing the amount.

She said the money given to the chairman of the CDC had not been paid to members of the community and a fight broke out between them, she added that police were not aware of the explosion.

“There were no explosions in Rivers State, but I know she in the community had an altercation with the CDC chairman,” she told The Cable. “The APC was making the payments and the CDC chairman hadn’t distributed the money to the parishioners, so they had internal problems. “That’s what caused this debate. There was a struggle among them. We are not aware of any form of outburst.”

