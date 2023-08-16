It Was Clear that Tinubu Was Not Qualified To Participate In The Election&He Lost The Election-Onovo

The 2015 Presidential Candidate of the National Conscience Party (NCP), Martin Onovo has insisted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu did not win the last presidential election.

Recall that according to the Independent National Electoral Commission, former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu defeated other strong contenders including Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP to clinch the apex political seat in the country.

The presidential candidates of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and that of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar are currently challenging the victory of Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the Presidential Election Tribunal in Abuja. Nigerians are now waiting for the judgement of the Court after the judges have heard all petitions.

The Sun paper reported that Martin Onovo, in a recent interview said; “The pillars of democracy are the rule of law and the integrity of the ballot. Alhaji Tinubu is not a democrat. He does not believe in the rule of law or the integrity of the ballot.”

He added; “He believes in “Emi lo kan” and seized power undemocratically. It is very clear that he (Tinubu) was not qualified to participate in the elections and he lost the elections woefully”

He stated further; “The lawless distribution of nominated ministers is a direct violation of Section 14 (3) of our Constitution.”

