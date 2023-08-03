It Was Clear That Peter Obi Won The Election In Almost All The Local Governments – Sylvester Ezeokenwa

In a recent interview with THE SUN, Mr. Sylvester Ezeokenwa, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), emphasized that Peter Obi developed the wonderful characteristics credited to him while serving as the governor of Anambra State on the APGA platform. He made it clear that APGA plays a crucial role in every facet of Obi’s representation and does not support the Labour Party.

Ezeokenwa fondly recalled his enthusiastic support for Obi and the extensive campaigning he had participated in to win his governorship. He also described how, after finishing his undergraduate studies, he became an important component of Mr. Obi’s legal team, strongly battling to recapture his mandate and defend the principles they shared.

In his words, “I was a fiery Peter Obi advocate because he was our first governorship candidate in Anambra State in 2003. I toured the entire nooks and crannies of Anambra State with Peter Obi and it was the first election I participated in as a voter and I also served as a polling station agent for APGA. I also went to the Election Petition Tribunal steadily with Obi. It was clear Obi won the election in almost all the local governments maybe because of the abysmal performance of the preceding Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)”.

Source: The Sun paper

Dear esteem readers what is your opinion concerning this news drop your comment below

Lizzybella105 (

)