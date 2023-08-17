It was clear that BAT did not qualify to participate in the election, & he lost the election–Onovo

Martin Onovo, who ran for the presidency in 2015 as the candidate of the National Conscience Party (NCP), has strongly stated that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu did not actually win the presidential election.

It’s worth noting that the Independent National Electoral Commission officially declared Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the winner of the last presidential election. He triumphed over other notable contenders such as Peter Obi from the Labour Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), securing the highest political position in the country. In response to this outcome, the presidential candidates of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, have taken their concerns to the Presidential Election Tribunal in Abuja, where they are challenging the victory of Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The Nigerian public is now awaiting the court’s judgment following the completion of the hearings.

In a recent interview with Sun paper, Martin Onovo expressed his strong opinions, stating, “The foundations of democracy lie in the principles of the rule of law and the credibility of the voting process. Alhaji Tinubu does not hold democratic values. He does not uphold the rule of law or the integrity of the voting process. He subscribes to a ‘might is right’ mentality and has acquired power through undemocratic means. It is evident that he (Tinubu) was not eligible to participate in the elections, and he suffered a resounding defeat.”

Onovo further said, “The arbitrary appointment of nominated ministers disregards the provisions of Section 14 (3) of our Constitution, which is a direct violation of the law.”

