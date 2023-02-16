NEWS

It Was Challenging & Grueling, I Have Been Ordered To Report To The DSS Office Everyday- Fani-Kayode



The former Ation Minister and a Chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Femi Fani-Kayode, has disclosed that the operatives of the DSS ordered him to report to their office on a daily basis, for interrogation.

While speaking, the former Ation Minister disclosed that he reported to the DSS office as he was directed and that he just got back. He went on and noted that he was there for hours and he was interrogated, noting that it was indeed challenging and grueling.

In addition, Mr Fani-Kayode noted that he was ordered to report there everyday and that he will comply without any form of fear, because the Lord is with him. Ending his tweet, he prayed, making it known that the Lord is with him and that he is also the mighty in battle.

It should be recalled that Femi Fani-Kayode was on Monday invited by the DSS operatives, for alleging that the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and some retired military officers are plotting coup, so as to scuttle the forthcoming election. As it stands now, Nigerians are waiting patiently, to see how everything will eventually end.

What is your take on this particular issue? You can drop your comments and opinions below.

