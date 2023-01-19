A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

‘It was an honour that LP reached out to Kwankwaso & I thought he would have used it well’ – Kenneth Okonkwo

Kenneth Okonkwo, one of the spokespersons of the Obi/Datti presidential campaign council, said that it was an honour that Labour Party reached out to Kwankwaso and that he thought Kwankwaso would have used it very well.

Kenneth Okonkwo made the comment when he was asked to react to Kwankwaso’s remark about Labour Party at Chatham house yesterday where he said that Labour Party is a regional and ethnic party.

Kenneth Okonkwo in an interview with TrustTV, reacted when he said,

“Forgive me, in international politics, if you watch it very well, whenever any party is scoring lead than 3% in an opinion poll, the party does not even have the right of audience. In America, you wouldn’t even be invited to the presidential debate.

“With respect to the party, it belongs to the category of others.

” When you talk about the regional party, maybe you just defined NNPP itself that has not been able to exceed the ward of the presidential candidate and you see how people from his own state are moving out in droves to the other party.

I think the regional party among the 4 is the NNPP and that is why I won’t discuss about them, it is an international practice that when you are below 3% in the opinion poll, you are not an issue.

“It was really an honour and privilege that they(Labour Party) extended to him(Kwankwaso) and I thought he would have used that opportunity very well.”

