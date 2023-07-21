It was a mistake on our own side to have fielded Peter Obi And we will never repeat it again- Abayomi Arabambi

The Spokesperson representing the Lamidi Apapa faction of the Labour Party, Mr Abayomi Arabambi, has acknowledged a significant error made by the party in choosing Mr Peter Obi as their presidential candidate in the recently concluded election. He emphasized that such a mistake would not be repeated in the future.

Mr Arabambi further pointed out that Peter Obi’s popularity was primarily due to the people’s affection for the Labour Party. However, he accused Mr Obi of compromising the party’s long-standing reputation for discipline.

According to a statement released by Mr Arabambi on behalf of the Lamidi Apapa led National Working Committee of the Labour Party, it was revealed that they were disturbed by Mr Obi’s reliance on a non-party agent to defend an alleged stolen mandate in court. This development was seen as regrettable and even laughable.

While congratulating Mr Obi on his 62nd birthday, the Labour Party’s faction urged him to use this occasion for introspection and to consider the best interests of Nigeria, which he claims to aim to serve.The Lamidi Apapa led faction hoped that Mr Obi’s birthday would prompt him to reflect on his actions and become a more responsible and committed Nigerian citizen.

The Labour Party’s Spokesperson, Mr Arabambi, reiterated the party’s acknowledgment of their error in fielding Peter Obi as the presidential candidate and asserted their determination not to repeat such a blunder in the future. He emphasized the importance of upholding the party’s discipline and encouraged Mr Obi to use his birthday celebration as an opportunity for self-improvement and service to the nation.

Source: Tribune paper

KINGSIFY (

)