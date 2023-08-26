It took me 12yrs to become a native doctor, whereas a herbalist can become one within week- Oyeyefa

According to Saturday Sun, Chief Oyeyefa Agboola, the son of the late Chief Fashina Agboola, a highly respected Ifa chief priest, was present at the location. He had recently returned from his father’s burial site, where he went to pay his respects and show gratitude for his father’s memory.

Oyeyefa Agboola, also known as Aseda Ilu Oworonsoki in Lagos, explained that he followed in his father’s professional footsteps as an Ifa priest but also gained additional knowledge from other traditionalists. He then shared his journey into the profession.

He attempted to clarify the distinctions between herbalists (onisegun) and babalawo. For example, it took me 12 years to become a native doctor, whereas someone claiming to be a herbalist can become one within a week or so as long as they have access to documented information. When a herbalist fails to satisfy a client, they usually seek the help of a Babalawo, the native doctor, in the end. This is because a native doctor consults the oracle and provides recommendations to clients. In fact, there are many differences between the two.

He further stated that;

“I am an Ifa priest like my late father, who was from Osogbo, Osun State. I am also a Chief Priest and a religious leader at the Indigene Faith of Africa (Ijo Orunmila). I started learning about Ifa after completing primary school. I was in my second year of secondary school when I was taken to Ibadan to learn and become qualified as an Ifa priest. I left Ibadan on September 14, 1991.”

When asked why some people no longer view being a babalawo as fashionable, Agboola attributed it to a lack of understanding. He compared a babalawo to a traditional healer who treats patients. “But the problem is that many fake practitioners have tarnished the reputation of genuine priests with their lies,” he expressed his disappointment.

People consult native doctors for various reasons such as career advancement and infertility. Many individuals claim to be native doctors, but they are actually frauds, and those who seek their assistance do so out of ignorance. However, those who come to us and find solutions to their problems often refer others to us.

