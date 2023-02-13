It Took Buhari 4 Attempts To Win Election, Don’t Tell Me That Tinubu Will Do It In One Attempt -Momodu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Director, of Strategic Communications, PDP PCC, Dele Momodu has come out to say that it’s very unlikely that All Progressive Congress presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu will win the presidential election on his first attempt.

According to Dele Momodu who appeared in an interview on Arise TV, some of the Ghanaian presidents in the past had to make 3 attempts before winning the presidential election in their country and Nigeria and, it took President Buhari 4 attempts to win it. So with this logic, it’s very difficult to see Tinubu doing it in 1 attempt since he is not more popular in the North than Buhari was in 2003 or 2007.

In his own words as seen on Arise TV this morning…

“It took America over 200 years to produce an Obama, a presidential race is not a day’s job. Even in Ghana, a smaller country than Nigeria, it took most of their presidents, both past and present 2/3/4 attempts to win the Presidential election. It even took Buhari 4 attempts to win the election, so don’t tell me that Tinubu will do it in 1 attempt. Is he more popular in the North than in Buhari? That he will now have to depend on them to make him president? The answer is no, don’t tell me that he will do that.”

