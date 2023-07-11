NEWS

It Takes a Man to have Majority of his Friends in APC & Still be Able to Defend his Own Party- Dele Momodu

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 11 hours ago
0 356 1 minute read

PDP chieftain, Dele Momodu has taken to social media to state that one can only be called a man if he continues to support his political party, despite having many of his colleagues as members of the ruling APC party. He made such disclosure on Instagram.

The businessman who spoke about such issue through his official Instagram page, could be seen in several old pictures with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other members of the APC, as he stated that it takes a man to have majority of his friends in APC and still be able to defend his own party, the PDP.

Speaking further, Dele Momodu noted that he has no problem with anyone getting angry, hating his party, and throwing tantrums because it is there right to do so, adding that he even believes in the freedom of movement and association.

The journalist on speaking to the PDP members, stated that it is ridiculous for them to be in a party and be urinating in the well from which they are drinking, adding that;

“If you’re a man, cross to the other side and experience the humiliation that awaits you after destroying your own party. No one would ever allow you to bring your unruly lifestyle to destroy his own home… My simple opinion”.

Here is Dele Momodu’s post below;

Goodnewschi (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 11 hours ago
0 356 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

I’ve Decided To Support The Government Financially To Ensure That We Complete Our Airport- Babalola

1 hour ago

Slay With Any Of These Stunning Cord Lace Styles To Your Next Outing

2 hours ago

Police Carried Out No Investigation Before Charging Me To Court – Stella Oduah

2 hours ago

What You Should Do Regularly As You Age To Keep Your Pènis And Prostate Healthy

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button