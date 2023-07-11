It Takes a Man to have Majority of his Friends in APC & Still be Able to Defend his Own Party- Dele Momodu

PDP chieftain, Dele Momodu has taken to social media to state that one can only be called a man if he continues to support his political party, despite having many of his colleagues as members of the ruling APC party. He made such disclosure on Instagram.

The businessman who spoke about such issue through his official Instagram page, could be seen in several old pictures with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other members of the APC, as he stated that it takes a man to have majority of his friends in APC and still be able to defend his own party, the PDP.

Speaking further, Dele Momodu noted that he has no problem with anyone getting angry, hating his party, and throwing tantrums because it is there right to do so, adding that he even believes in the freedom of movement and association.

The journalist on speaking to the PDP members, stated that it is ridiculous for them to be in a party and be urinating in the well from which they are drinking, adding that;

“If you’re a man, cross to the other side and experience the humiliation that awaits you after destroying your own party. No one would ever allow you to bring your unruly lifestyle to destroy his own home… My simple opinion”.

Here is Dele Momodu’s post below;

Goodnewschi (

)