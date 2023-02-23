It takes a mafia man to identify another mafia. I am not one- Adamu reacts to El-Rufai’s claim

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to a news that was published by the Nigerian Tribune paper Online this morning, it was reported that the APC’s national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has faulted the claim by Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El- Rufai, that a cabal exists in the Presidential Villa, as they are working against the aspiration of the party’s standard bearer, Senator Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Recall that El-Rufai made this claim in several interviews, as he maintained that the cabal whose anointed candidate lost out in the presidential convention of the All Progressives Congress, APC, that was won by Tinubu, were plotting to frustrate his victory at the polls.

While Adamu was reacting to this, he said, “On the issue of cabal in the Villa, well I do not belong to the mafia world and it takes a mafia man to identify another mafia. I am not one. I am not aware that there is a cabal.”

He said he heard and read about El-Rufai’s claims in the papers but, the Presidency has denied it and he doesn’t work in the presidency but, he trust the presidency and he believes very strongly that there is no such thing as cabal in the presidency.

Further talking, he said, “When some people try to do a thing and they cannot get their way through or get what they want, then they start associating or attributing that to some imaginary force or interest group stronger than their own.”

