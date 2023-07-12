It Seems There Are No consequences For INEC And Its Leaders For The Things Around Election- PDP

In an interview with Arise Tv few minutes ago, Mr Segun Sowunmi, a PDP chieftain has disclosed how disappointed not just him alone is in INEC but the entire opposition party and the people.

He started by analysing how careless the APC has been since they became the ruling party (starting from Muhammad Buhari’s tenure till date). According to a statement made by the PDP chieftain, in all the years of PDP’s governance, there hasn’t been much carelessness and trouble on the table as we have now, judging from how the North East are currently dealing with Boko Haram, the North Central in trouble, the sit at home in the South East region and bunkering in South South.

When asked if PDP believes INEC will live up to their billings, he said “INEC no longer has the ability to tell us anything and we believe it because much was said before the 2023 election that all Nigerians believed and how it turned out”

“Ironically, with the way our laws are, it seems there are no consequences for INEC and it’s leaders for the the things around the election. It is always the winners and losers that still go to court and INEC comes and pretend as if they are not the ones that created the mess”.

