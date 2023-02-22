“It Looks As If It’s All Over For PDP & As For The Obidients They Have Not Started” – FFK.

As Nigerians eligible voters prepare to return to their respective polling units to cast their votes for their preferred Presidential candidate ahead of February 25th Presidential election, a well known Nigerian politician, APC chieftain, former Minister of Culture and Tourism of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and former Special Assistant to the former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, Femi Fani-Kayode while sharing via his official Twitter page has thrown shades at the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the supporters of the former governor of Anambra State and Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Gregory Obi, popularly known as the Obidients.

While sharing on his official Twitter page, the former Advocate and Director of News Media for the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, Presidential campaign council, Femi Fani-Kayode alleged that members of the PDP are fighting amongst themselves over money, adding that it is over for the party as far as the 2023 election is concerned.

According to his words, Femi Fani-Kayode said, “It looks as if it’s all over for the PDP. I heard they are fighting amongst themselves over money. As for the Obidients, they never even got started. Asiwaju has it in the bag”.

