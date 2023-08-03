NEWS

It Is Your Responsibility To Decide The People You Walk With, Since Friendship Is By Choice-Faith Oyedepo

The General Overseer’s wife of Living Faith Chapel a.k.a Winners Pastor Mrs Faith Oyedepo in a recent post on her Facebook page shared a message with the public.

While speaking the cleric reportedly stated that “It Is Your Responsibility To Decide The People You Walk With, Since Friendship Is By Choice, and not by force. Choose friends and associates that will assist you in fulfilling your vision, not those who will derail you from its pursuit. 2 Corinthians 6:14-15 says “Be ye not unequally yoked together with unbelievers: for what fellowship hath righteousness with unrighteousness? and what communion hath light with darkness? And what concord hath Christ with Belial? Or what part hath he that believeth with an infidel?

Speaking lastly she said “Association in the other hand are created to establish strength and unity in working toward common goals in virtually every profession. They are nonprofit organizations formed to promote the economic, scientific or social well being of their members.

